New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $663,670,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in F5 Networks by 21.2% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,783,000 after buying an additional 221,067 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 818,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after buying an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in F5 Networks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $1,180,748.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,853.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,512 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $429,602.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,637.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,393 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks opened at $179.98 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $183.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on F5 Networks to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.