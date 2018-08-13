New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,900 Shares of Life Storage Inc (LSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $3,429,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage opened at $97.31 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Life Storage to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

