New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 28,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 16.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $120.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

