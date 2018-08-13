NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,900. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.