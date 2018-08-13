NetEase (NTES) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase has a one year low of $218.22 and a one year high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. research analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

