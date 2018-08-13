Needham & Company LLC Raises Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Price Target to $30.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies traded down $0.26, reaching $28.57, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,374. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 734.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $3,388,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 20,479,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $443,579,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,969,816 shares of company stock valued at $456,423,773 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 216,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after acquiring an additional 848,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,099 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 538,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 228,747 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

