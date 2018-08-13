Needham & Company LLC Cuts Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Price Target to $18.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AKBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of AKBA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 13,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,534. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

