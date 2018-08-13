Needham & Company LLC Boosts CECO Environmental (CECE) Price Target to $10.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CECE opened at $8.62 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $300.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $81.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $129,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,704.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $201,803. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,287,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 447,532 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 185,120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 162,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

