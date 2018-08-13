Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $17.89 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 32.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $278,259.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00022273 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, OEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00062477 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00046070 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00087727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00029446 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,168,578 coins and its circulating supply is 13,423,675 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, OEX, Cryptopia, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

