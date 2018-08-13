Navient (NAVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflected lower provisions, partially offset by fall in revenues and higher expenses. The company remains well poised to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Though, Navient continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling large number of student loans, its inorganic growth strategies of diversifying product offerings and boosting overall business encourage us.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.09.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,394. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.17. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Navient will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.1% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,141,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 321,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,806 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 158,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,433,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,558 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

