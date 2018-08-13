Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (FXZ)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (BMV:FXZ) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.10% of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXZ. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd opened at $42.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $46.43.

