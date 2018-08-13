Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $653,000 in Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.12% of Legacy Reserves LP Unit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGCY. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 1,701.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGCY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Legacy Reserves LP Unit news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 44,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $298,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 472,884 shares of company stock worth $2,927,070. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit opened at $4.78 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

