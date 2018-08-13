Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 2,187 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $217,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock worth $1,748,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C opened at $81.34 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $99.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.