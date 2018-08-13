Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 1,128 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after buying an additional 396,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Five Below by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,331,000 after buying an additional 270,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,901,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Five Below stock opened at $105.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $109.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

