National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,679.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,726 shares of company stock worth $2,059,344. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

