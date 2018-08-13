National Bankshares (NKSH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

National Bankshares opened at $46.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. National Bankshares has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.21.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 16.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

