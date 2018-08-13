National Bankshares (NKSH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
National Bankshares opened at $46.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. National Bankshares has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.21.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.
