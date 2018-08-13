National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSO3 Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (TOS)

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for TSO3 in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TSO3 from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of TSO3 from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TSO3 from C$1.50 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TSO3 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.60.

Shares of TSE:TOS opened at C$0.65 on Monday. TSO3 has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

In other TSO3 news, Director Linda Rosenstock acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$28,810.00.

About TSO3

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

