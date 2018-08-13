National Bank Financial Downgrades New Gold (NGD) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has C$1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.75.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight Capital lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Beacon Securities lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$5.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.