National Bank Financial Cuts KP Tissue (KPT) Price Target to C$9.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KPT. TD Securities reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered KP Tissue from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KPT opened at C$9.83 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$9.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.82.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.19).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.