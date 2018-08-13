National Bank Financial Boosts Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE) Price Target to C$6.50

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE:TVE) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy stock opened at C$25.03 on Friday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1 year low of C$24.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

In other news, insider Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 7,000 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$29,400.00. Also, insider Kevin Screen sold 15,000 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,435 shares of company stock worth $245,184.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

