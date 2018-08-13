National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold opened at $2.45 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.55 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 151.5% in the first quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 378,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.