National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TMX Group Ltd (X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for TMX Group in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.33.

TSE X opened at C$87.30 on Monday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$64.81 and a twelve month high of C$89.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total transaction of C$606,841.80.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

