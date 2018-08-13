NaPoleonX (NPX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $531,463.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $531,463.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00271827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00179873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

