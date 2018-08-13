Nantkwest (NK) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NK. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Nantkwest stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $249.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 81,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $331,059.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 237,368 shares of company stock worth $925,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 144.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 402.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

