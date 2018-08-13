Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,344,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 16,408.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 393,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 995.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 110,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Bentley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $568,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $155,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,574,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,441 shares of company stock worth $2,130,620. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NANO opened at $41.83 on Monday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NANO. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nanometrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

