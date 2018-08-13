MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,960 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 29,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 921,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,002,000 after buying an additional 432,647 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.53 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.81.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total value of $3,237,772.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at $25,410,061.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,305 shares of company stock worth $32,377,950. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

