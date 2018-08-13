Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 4,000 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 170.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,660 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group opened at $23.31 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fossil Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.95 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

