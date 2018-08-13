Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 10,070 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,285,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $89,796,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,297,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 531,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 412,676 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the period.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Superior Energy Services opened at $9.68 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Superior Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Superior Energy Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Superior Energy Services Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.