Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Stake in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in HFF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HFF during the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of HFF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of HFF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HFF during the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of HFF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. HFF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.99.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. HFF had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $153.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HF shares. TheStreet upgraded HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HFF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

