Multimedia Games (MGAM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about Multimedia Games (NASDAQ:MGAM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Multimedia Games earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2805811502792 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGAM remained flat at $$36.44 during midday trading on Monday. Multimedia Games has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Get Multimedia Games alerts:

Multimedia Games Company Profile

Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc (Multimedia Games), incorporated on August 30, 1991, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying gaming machines and systems to commercial and Native American casino operators in North America, as well as, domestic and selected international lottery operators, and commercial bingo gaming facility operators.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Multimedia Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multimedia Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.