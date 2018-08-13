Multi-Color (LABL) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Multi-Color from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Multi-Color in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Multi-Color has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Multi-Color opened at $67.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.81. Multi-Color has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $456.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. equities research analysts expect that Multi-Color will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,230,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,474 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,830,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 210,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 191,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,133,000 after purchasing an additional 153,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

