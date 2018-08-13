MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for MTS Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of MTS Systems opened at $51.55 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $930.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,777,000 after acquiring an additional 185,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 115,271 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 455,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 405,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

