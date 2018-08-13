Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) PT Set at $25.00 by Roth Capital

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) has been given a $25.00 price target by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America traded up $0.12, hitting $24.15, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $308,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

