Mosaic (MOS) Downgraded by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research cut shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic traded down $0.72, hitting $30.77, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 115,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,825. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 0.3% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,141,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $5,151,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,992,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $6,072,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.