Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. equinet set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.32 ($82.93).

ETR:DAI opened at €57.20 ($66.51) on Friday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

