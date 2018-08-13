Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) a $93.00 Price Target

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given a $93.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,782. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

