Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Moody’s by 80.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,815,000 after buying an additional 326,025 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 331,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 20.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,425,000 after buying an additional 282,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2,056.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 281,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their price target on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $170.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $127.43 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,989. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

