Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,465 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,316,684,000 after buying an additional 1,185,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,740,637,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,396,198,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,850,000 after buying an additional 485,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $443,818,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

ADBE stock opened at $253.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

