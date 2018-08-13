Model N Inc (MODN) Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,747 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.37% of Model N worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 153.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 286.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 7,249 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $128,017.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 514,988 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,754,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,735,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,778 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N opened at $17.35 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $542.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.