Mobivity (MFON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Mobivity traded down $0.10, reaching $1.05, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.82. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Akin bought 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $41,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas B. Akin bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $144,616 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

