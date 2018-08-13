Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.03

News coverage about Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.7260470059718 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO traded down $0.17, reaching $7.60, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

