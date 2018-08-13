Mistras Group Inc (MG) Insider Sells $7,036,320.00 in Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) insider Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 321,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $7,036,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,244,313 shares in the company, valued at $224,555,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE MG opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Mistras Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.83.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.
