Mistras Group Inc (MG) Insider Sells $7,036,320.00 in Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) insider Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 321,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $7,036,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,244,313 shares in the company, valued at $224,555,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MG opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Mistras Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 123,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

