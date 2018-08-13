Miramont Reosurces (MONT) Insider Depositary Plethora Stichting Buys 243,000 Shares

Miramont Reosurces (CNSX:MONT) insider Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,170.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 91,000 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,290.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 66,000 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 96,000 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 11,500 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,760.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 134,500 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,280.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 172,000 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Depositary Plethora Stichting purchased 200,000 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00.

Shares of Miramont Reosurces opened at C$0.30 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Miramont Reosurces has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.30.

