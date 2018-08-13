Millennium Management LLC Sells 45,311 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,311 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,367,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,711,000 after buying an additional 55,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,243,000 after buying an additional 200,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric opened at $48.25 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $241,894. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.