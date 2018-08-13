Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 205,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $13,978,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after buying an additional 380,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

