Middleby (MIDD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Middleby from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Middleby opened at $116.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.73. Middleby has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.07%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 261.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $118,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Middleby by 43.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

