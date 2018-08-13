Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Cut by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 51,196 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $5,060,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,999.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $109.00 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $844.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

