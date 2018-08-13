Micronet Enertec Technologies (MICT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micronet Enertec Technologies (NASDAQ:MICT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th.

Micronet Enertec Technologies (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Micronet Enertec Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

Shares of Micronet Enertec Technologies stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Micronet Enertec Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

In other news, insider David Lucatz sold 1,363,000 shares of Micronet Enertec Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $2,248,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micronet Enertec Technologies Company Profile

Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments.

