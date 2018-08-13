Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 185,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,555,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $51.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.