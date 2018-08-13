Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 72.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

In related news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.00, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,904,269.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock worth $7,770,362 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International opened at $572.20 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.24 and a twelve month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

